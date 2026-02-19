OATS From AARP Announces Launch Of Redesigned Senior Planet Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The national nonprofit reinvents its award-winning website with innovative and user-friendly features, inspired by feedback from its passionate community of lifelong learners

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP unveiled the newly redesigned Senior Planet from AARP website, introducing an enhanced experience for its online community of nearly two million users. The update showcases Senior Planet's free virtual and in-person programs, multimedia educational resources, and editorial content, all with a strong emphasis on discoverability and accessibility.

The new website introduces user accounts that enable a personalized experience tailored to individual interests on topics like technology, health & wellness, and social connection. Visitors can save favorite and upcoming classes, access event recordings, bookmark articles, videos, and podcast episodes, and more. Enhanced search, filtering, and calendar tools make it easier to discover classes and resources more relevant to their needs.

“Senior Planet is one of the country's most essential sources of online programs and training for older adults, and it's critical to maintain the highest possible quality of experience for participants. This new website will enable us to keep pace with fast-changing technology and provide best-of-class services for almost two million online visitors each year. Older adults deserve the absolute best, and this new site will make sure we can deliver that,” says Tom Kamber, Executive Director of OATS from AARP.

The website's transformation was informed by interviews and usability testing with older adults ages 55-85, representing a wide range of technical experience levels. User testing feedback reflected positive sentiment around learning, support, and the overall site experience.

“I am truly excited about the thoughtful and creative redesign of the website," says Senior Planet participant Nancy H.“Navigation is intuitive, and the visual experience is fresh and engaging. A wonderful addition is the opportunity for users to receive information relevant to their interests – a personal digital secretary! It is clear that much time and effort were devoted to enhancement of the user experience.”

The updated Senior Planet website is now live at .

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is“to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

About Senior Planet from AARP

Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person at seven Senior Planet locations across the country to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. Senior Planet curriculum includes over 150 multi-week courses, lectures, and workshops. To learn more, visit or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

Media Contact:

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

