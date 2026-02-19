Mannkind To Participate In The Oppenheimer 36Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, today announced Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD is scheduled to present and share business updates during the Oppenheimer 36Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available on MannKind Corporation's website at: . Recorded versions will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.

