M SPLIT CORP. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I And Class II Preferred Shares


2026-02-19 09:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders and a monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share for Class II Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. The Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price when the NAV exceeds $10.00 Distributions are payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at February 27, 2026.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.B) $0.03125
Class II Preferred Share $0.03125
Record Date: February 27, 2026
Payable Date: March 10, 2026


