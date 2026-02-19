Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Britain's King Expresses 'Deepest Concern' Over Arrest Of His Brother


2026-02-19 09:00:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Britain's King Charles III said on Thursday that it was with "deepest concern" he had learnt about the arrest of?his?younger brother, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for suspicion of?misconduct in public office.
This came in a press release, as King Charles said that the law must take its course.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the?appropriate authorities, let me state clearly, the law must take its course," said the King.
Earlier today, British police announced the arrest of the King's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in a public function, noting that Andrew had worked for many years as an international trade representative for the United Kingdom. (end)
