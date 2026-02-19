Aloe Vera Extract Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Aloe Vera Extract Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 4.3 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 7.80%.

The aloe vera extract market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The liquid extract segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the strict product safety, sustainability, and certification requirements.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly preferring herbal, chemical-free skincare and wellness products. Latin America is expected to remain a key producing region due to favorable climatic conditions and urban retail expansion.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

By ProductLiquid ExtractPower ExtractBy ApplicationPersonal Care and Cosmetics ApplicationFood and BeveragesBy RegionAsia PacificNorth AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & Africa