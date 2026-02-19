BJP's Candidate List To Be Out In Next 7 Days: Assam CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the process is in its final stages. ​

Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, Sarma said the BJP's candidate list is expected to be announced within the next 7 to 8 days. He asserted that the party is fully prepared for the elections and is confident of retaining power in the state. ​

“The BJP candidate list will be announced very soon. It may take another seven to eight days. The party is moving ahead with full preparation, keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Assam,” Sarma said. ​

The Chief Minister added that the BJP's focus remains on development, governance, and stability, claiming that the party's performance over the years has strengthened public trust across the state. ​

He also hinted that the selection of candidates has been done after extensive consultations and assessments at various levels. ​

During the interaction, Sarma also launched a sharp attack on Assam Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, making remarks related to Gogoi's views and political positioning. ​

“Both of Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Hindus. What kind of debate can I have with him on Hindu-related issues?” Sarma said, in a strongly worded comment that is likely to intensify political exchanges ahead of the polls. ​

The Chief Minister has consistently targeted the Congress leadership, accusing the party of misleading voters and failing to deliver effective governance during its tenure in power.

​He reiterated that the BJP will approach the elections like a battle, with a strong organisational structure and a clear development agenda.

​Sarma's remarks come at a time when political activity has intensified across Assam, with major parties stepping up campaign efforts and public outreach programmes.

​The BJP leadership has been holding a series of meetings to finalise candidates and strategies for the Assembly elections, expected later this year.

With the announcement of the BJP's candidate list imminent, political observers believe the electoral contest in Assam is set to enter a decisive phase in the coming days.