The Jeep® Commander Arrives At Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, Bringing Capability, Refinement And Practicality For The Ultimate Family SUV



Available in two premium trims: Limited+ and Overland

Powered by a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with 272 HP and 400 NM of torque

Legendary Jeep brand capability with 4×4 Low mode, 4×4 Lock and brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain® system Now available from Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep® dealerships starting at just AED 149,900, including 5-year/100,000km warranty, 3-year/60,000km Service Package and 5 years/100,000km Roadside Assistance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Jeep® brand enters the UAE's D-SUV segment with its most advanced, capable and refined three-row SUV to date

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,February 2026: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises expands the Jeep® brand lineup in the United Arab Emirates with the debut of the Jeep Commander, a bold entry into the competitive D-segment SUV category. The Commander offers a new level of refinement designed for customers seeking space, comfort, and authentic off-road capability.

With seven seats, a host of advanced technologies, and premium finishes, it stands as the Jeep brand's most versatile SUV offering yet and the ultimate SUV for families.

The Jeep Commander represents a strategic expansion of the portfolio in the Middle East, building on the Jeep brand's established strength in the SUV category and marking its debut in the competitive seven-seater D-SUV segment. It enhances the lineup with premium design, modern, connected technologies, and practical versatility, making it ideal for families and adventure seekers.

By combining space and capability, it answers the regional demand for vehicles that can serve both everyday urban life and long-distance journeys, while staying true to the Jeep brand's heritage of performance and purpose.

Marco Melani, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises said,“The arrival of the Jeep Commander marks a significant moment for the brand in the UAE. As the Holy Month begins, it represents a stylish, capable and practical family SUV at a highly accessible price point representing the true value that our customers expect for Ramadan. It allows us to enter a new segment with a product that combines sophistication, versatility and true Jeep brand capability for families, making it the perfect arrival for 2026, the UAE's 'Year of the Family'. The Commander reflects our commitment to offering our customers vehicles that meet evolving lifestyle needs while staying true to the Jeep brand's values of adventure, freedom and authenticity.”

Design and Interior Space:

The Jeep Commander includes three rows of seats with eight flexible configurations. The second row slides up to 14cm to adjust space for legs or luggage, and both the second and third rows recline. Doors open up to 80 degrees for easier access. Additional storage compartments throughout the cabin add 31 litres of extra capacity. For families, there is an added benefit of fitting three car seats in the second row with additional space for passengers in the third row behind.

Technology and Comfort:

A 10.25-inch digital cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes as standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging is available, and USB ports are included across all rows to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Both Limited+ and Overland versions come with an electric tailgate, with hands-free access on the Overland. Other comfort features include dual-zone air conditioning with rear vents, power driver's seat as standard and power passenger seat on the Overland. The Overland also adds a panoramic sunroof for open-air freedom.

To complete the onboard experience, the Jeep Commander brings the premium Harman Kardon sound system with nine speakers and a 450-watt subwoofer to provide vehicle occupants with high-definition sound. It also includes exclusive Fresh Air Technology, which uses cabin ducts as an acoustic box. This eliminates the need for traditional speakers, reducing system weight by 40 percent and volume by 70 percent, while increasing sound pressure and offering deeper bass.

Safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

All Jeep Commander models come standard with advanced driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, active park assist, collision alert with automatic braking, blind spot and cross-traffic monitoring, lane change alert, emergency braking for pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists, driver fatigue detector, speed limit recognition, automatic headlight adjustment and park assist. Safety is a core feature, with seven airbags as standard across all versions: two front, two side, two curtain and one for the driver's knee.

Off-Road Performance and Platform Refinement:

The Jeep Commander delivers legendary capability, with 4×4 low mode, 4×4 lock, Jeep Selec-Terrain®, and Hill Descent Control. Exclusive Off-Road Pages provide live feedback on the vehicle's traction systems, pitch roll and angles, and more. The model's platform uses 79 percent high and ultra-strength steel, enhancing rigidity and safety. Dual-zone climate control and rear blowers maintain cabin comfort across all three rows. The Commander also stands out for its low noise and vibration levels, maintaining a quiet and composed ride on all surfaces.

Performance:

The Commander is available with a 2.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine featuring four cylinders and producing 272 horsepower and 400 NM of torque. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and capable 4×4 system, this configuration offers confident on-road performance and all-terrain readiness.

Model Lineup – Limited+ and Overland:

The Jeep Commander is offered in two premium versions: Limited+ and Overland. The Limited+ includes 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED lighting, and a black leather and suede interior. It also features a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.1-inch multimedia centre, wireless mirroring, wireless charging, Keyless Enter 'N Go, electric driver seat and an electric tailgate. Safety features include seven airbags and the full ADAS suite including active park assist. It also features a 127V socket, and lower body mouldings in the same colour as the exterior.

The top-of-the-range Overland includes all the standard features of the Limited+, but adds a premium brown leather interior and 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, full panoramic sunroof, hands-free power tailgate, memory seats and passenger power seats.

The Jeep Commander is now available from Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep® dealerships for a special Ramadan launch price starting at AED 149,900. With every purchase comes a 5-year/100,000km warranty, a 3-year/60,000km Service Package and 5 years/100,000km Roadside Assistance.