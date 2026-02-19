403
The Jeep® Commander Arrives At Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, Bringing Capability, Refinement And Practicality For The Ultimate Family SUV
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Jeep® brand enters the UAE's D-SUV segment with its most advanced, capable and refined three-row SUV to date
-
Available in two premium trims: Limited+ and Overland
Powered by a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with 272 HP and 400 NM of torque
Legendary Jeep brand capability with 4×4 Low mode, 4×4 Lock and brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain® system
Now available from Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep® dealerships starting at just AED 149,900, including 5-year/100,000km warranty, 3-year/60,000km Service Package and 5 years/100,000km Roadside Assistance
