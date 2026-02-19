Lakeland Fire + Safety's California PPE To Install First CO2 Turnout Gear Cleaning System In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Waterless CO2 Decontamination Capability Will Complement California PPE's Advanced Wet Wash Solutions and Further Elevate Cleaning Efficacy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its California PPE Recon, Inc. (“California PPE”) subsidiary, which specializes in personal protective equipment (PPE) care and maintenance services, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Tersus Solutions (“Tersus”) to bring a new CO2 advanced cleaning and decontamination machine to California PPE's Riverside, California facility.

The system is currently in production and expected to be showcased at FDIC International 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana, before being shipped to California PPE's Riverside facility for installation.









California PPE's addition of waterless CO2 cleaning and decontamination options will complement the advanced wet wash solutions currently employed by California PPE and is expected to further improve overall cleaning performance. The Tersus machine will be the first CO2 turnout gear cleaning system in California.

“California PPE continues to invest in capabilities that help fire departments reduce exposure risks and extend the life of their protective gear,” said Jim Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland.“Adding a waterless CO2 decontamination option alongside our advanced wet wash processes expands the tools available to departments seeking the highest standards in gear care, readiness, and firefighter health.”

Tersus' proprietary liquid CO2 process is designed to decontaminate firefighter PPE without water, detergents, or harsh chemicals, relying on the solvency and phase changing properties of liquid CO2. Based on observed and third-party testing, Tersus has shown the CO2 cleaning process can remove up to 98% of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a type of harmful combustion byproducts that can lead to long-term health risks. In addition, because the gear exits the system dry, the process can help shorten turnaround time and return gear to service faster.

“Our partnership with California PPE reflects a shared commitment to protect the people who protect all of us,” said Peter Whitcomb, Chief Executive Officer of Tersus Solutions.“At Tersus, our mission is simple: every firefighter deserves to put on clean PPE and take it off knowing it will be restored to the highest standard. California PPE's investment in our technology demonstrates their leadership is prioritizing firefighter health, safety, and long-term wellbeing. These men and women now have access to the most advanced PPE cleaning process available, ensuring their gear is cared for with the same dedication they bring to every call.”

California PPE is a leading and rapidly expanding UL-certified ISP in the California firefighting services market, one of the largest fire markets in the United States, and provides advanced decontamination, repair, and inspection of firefighting personal protective equipment, along with rental services and sales of cleaning detergents, extractors, and dryers.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community (" EEC"),="" Canada,="" Chile,="" Argentina,="" Commonwealth="" of="" Independent="" States="" (“CIS”)="" Region,="" Colombia,="" Mexico,="" Ecuador,="" India,="" Uruguay,="" Middle="" East,="" Southeast="" Asia,="" Australia,="" Hong="" Kong="" and="" New="" />

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at