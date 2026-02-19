ALX Oncology To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In Q1 2026
The details of the meetings are as follows:
Wells Fargo Executive Biotech Summit
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: February 24-25, 2026
Location: Lake Tahoe, CA
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 9:10 AM EST
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast link: Available her
UBS Biotech Summit
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: March 10, 2026
Location: Miami, FL
The webcast of the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.
Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
...
Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
...
(925) 864-5028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment