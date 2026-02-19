Trade Pact With US Under Pressure: Sachin Pilot​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee general secretary, Sachin Pilot, on Thursday claimed that the trade agreement with America was made under pressure and is "throttling" the farmers of India, saying that the 144 crore people of India will never accept this. ​

He further stated that trade agreements are tools for economic progress, but they must be based on equal terms and mutual public interest. Agreements that lead toward slavery by sacrificing the nation's sovereignty are never acceptable. National and public interests cannot be sacrificed under the guise of trade deals.​

At the press conference, Pilot targeted the Modi government, stating that the India-US trade agreement has damaged the interests of Indian farmers and the agricultural sector and compromised energy security. ​

“Serious questions have been raised regarding digital autonomy and data privacy. Instead of protecting India's interests and those of its farmers, the BJP government has compromised on sovereignty and self-reliance. Even the announcement of the agreement with America was made by America itself. Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump also announced a ceasefire. Questions have arisen: Is there a 'Strong Government' or a 'Compelled Government' in India? Is it 'Self-reliant India' or 'America-reliant India'?” he asked.​

Sachin Pilot explained that, under the agreement, American agricultural and food products will be granted duty-free access. This will significantly impact farmers growing maize, sorghum (jowar), soybean, oilseed crops, cotton, fruits, and dry fruits. ​

“The import of American cotton will hit cotton growers in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka. The import of fruits and dry fruits will put farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and other states in distress. Allowing the import of GM (Genetically Modified) crops and removing non-tariff barriers is a path to reducing farmer subsidies and poses a threat to biodiversity,” he said.​

He remarked that the pressure not to purchase cheap crude oil from Russia and Iran is an attack on India's energy security. A large portion of India's oil imports comes from Russia and Iran. Choosing expensive oil over cheaper options is not in the national interest; it is a step that directly compromises India's sovereignty.​

Sachin Pilot said that India is accused of accepting the condition of buying $500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years. American agricultural products will pay 0 per cent tax in India, while Indian agricultural products will pay 18 per cent. Bangladesh, however, will be charged zero per cent tax. ​

“Despite the agreement that is unfair to India, the BJP is congratulating Modi on this agreement. Is this agreement based on equality, or is it under pressure? The government should explain to the country,” he added.