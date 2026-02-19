PM Modi Clocks Hectic, Action-Packed Day At India AI Impact Summit​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a hectic, action-packed day on Thursday, handling a series of events at the India AI summit. ​

The schedule was kicked off with the inauguration ceremony, followed by his participation in the world leaders' plenary, after which he held several bilateral meetings with various heads of state. ​

The evening saw him plunge into a marathon brainstorming session with the CEOs of global tech giants, including Google.​

During his inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit, the Prime Minister outlined a nuanced approach to AI, not as an autonomous force driven solely by data and algorithms, but as an extension of human aspirations, ethics, and dignity. ​

He encapsulated this human-centric vision in the acronym M.A.N.A.V., presenting a roadmap where technological advancement progresses in harmony with societal values: Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive AI, and Valid and Legitimate Systems.​

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary at the summit, PM Modi expressed confidence that the summit will play a crucial role in building a human-centric and sensitive global AI ecosystem. ​

He remarked that history shows humanity has always turned disruptions into opportunities, and today presents another such moment to transform disruption into humanity's greatest opportunity.​

The Prime Minister remarked that while technology in the past created divisions, AI must now be accessible to everyone. He stressed that as the future of AI is discussed, the aspirations and priorities of the Global South must be placed at the center of AI governance.​

He highlighted that ethics have always been central to human progress, but with AI, the scope of unethical behaviour is unlimited. He emphasized that ethical norms for AI must also be unlimited. AI companies have a major responsibility to focus not only on profit but also on purpose and to uphold strong ethical commitments.​

The Prime Minister outlined three key suggestions for ethical use of AI: a trusted global data framework, transparent 'glass box' safety rules, and embedding human values in AI.​

The Prime Minister remarked that Aspirational India has a major role in the global journey of Artificial Intelligence and that, recognising this responsibility, India is taking significant steps. ​

He highlighted that under India's AI Mission, 38,000 GPUs are already available, and 24,000 more will be added in the next six months. ​

PM Modi stated that India is providing its startups with world-class computing power at highly affordable rates.​

During the day, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with leaders of the UAE, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Greece on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.​

In his meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields. Recalling the historical ties that underpin India-UAE ties, they also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in Artificial Intelligence.​

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof. During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on harnessing AI as an enabler for economic and social transformation. ​

Noting the conclusion of India-EU FTA negotiations, they reiterated their commitment to work for its early implementation.​

PM Modi also met the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin, and followed it up with another bilateral meeting with his counterpart from the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.​

In the evening, the Prime Minister participated in a high-level CEOs Forum, featuring over 50 global business leaders. The closed-door interaction focused on investment opportunities in India's digital economy, AI-led innovation, and regulatory frameworks to support emerging technologies.​

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's direction and vision for AI are clear - AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity.​