Trident Resources Named In 2026 TSX Venture 50 List Of Top Performing Companies

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("" or the"") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Trident made the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list, achieving a 302% increase in share price and a 1,238% increase in market capitalization growth over the past year.The TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies listed on the TSXV, based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading value. The ranking highlights the top 50 companies among more than 1,600 TSXV issuers.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources stated:“We are deeply honoured to be included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM. 2025 was a transformative year for the Company, highlighted by exploration success and notable drilling at our Contact Lake project in the La Ronge Gold Belt. This recognition reflects the dedication, technical expertise, and hard work of our entire team. Trident is exceptionally well positioned to accelerate its exploration initiatives and drive long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Management would like to thank its shareholders, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support as the Company advances its growing portfolio of gold projects in Saskatchewan, Canada, led by the high-grade Contact Lake Gold Project, which represents a flagship asset and a primary focus of the Company's ongoing exploration and growth strategy.

About Trident Resources Corp .:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at

Trident Resources Corp.:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: ...

