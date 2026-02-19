BJP Eyes All 26 Upper Assam Seats, Vows To Make State 'Congress-Mukt'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday reiterated the party's resolve to make Assam "Congress-mukt," urging cadres to intensify grassroots efforts ahead of the upcoming elections in the state. Addressing a booth committee meeting here, he called on party workers to extend full cooperation toward the development of Assam. Nabin also expressed confidence that the BJP would secure all 26 seats across Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and the Upper Assam region.

"We have to give full cooperation in the development of Assam. We must move forward at every booth with full strength and complete dedication. PM Modi has said that we have to make India a developed nation by 2047. I am assured the BJP will win all 26 seats in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and the Upper Assam region. We have to make Assam Congress-mukt," he said.

Nabin Lauds Development Initiatives

Speaking to ANI, Nabin lauded the development initiatives undertaken in Assam, asserting that the state is progressing steadily while preserving its rich cultural heritage. He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the people of Assam have been effectively connected with various development schemes.

"The way Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have connected the people here with development schemes, fulfilled the resolve of development with heritage. Today I also got the opportunity to see the cultural heritage here," he told ANI.

Confidence in Election Victory

Nabin further stated that Assam is completely secure and continuously moving forward on the path to becoming a developed state. "I acknowledge that Assam, while being completely secure, is continuously moving forward in the direction of becoming developed. I am assured that a BJP-NDA government with a massive majority will be formed here," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nabin, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and others, offered prayers at Bor Namghar in traditional attire in Tinsukia.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress. (ANI)

