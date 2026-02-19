Otar Akanyeti

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Aberystwyth University
My research draws on the fields of computer science, artificial intelligence, robotics and computational modelling to make fundamental advances in comparative biomechanics, neuroethology and behavioral ecology. I am particularly interested in how animals encode and process information about their surroundings to navigate in dynamic and unpredictable environments, and in translating these principles to enhance robotic autonomy.

  • –present Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Aberystwyth University
  • University of Essex, PhD

