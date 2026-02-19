Otar Akanyeti

My research draws on the fields of computer science, artificial intelligence, robotics and computational modelling to make fundamental advances in comparative biomechanics, neuroethology and behavioral ecology. I am particularly interested in how animals encode and process information about their surroundings to navigate in dynamic and unpredictable environments, and in translating these principles to enhance robotic autonomy.

