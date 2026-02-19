Sybiha Calls On Representatives Of Vienna Institutions To Boycott Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy made the appeal on the social network , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha noted that the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, scheduled for March 12-14, is not a neutral venue, as it is being hosted by a state that is waging an aggressive war, has occupied Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and is openly blackmailing the world with nuclear risks.

The foreign minister stressed that no country has done more damage to the non-proliferation regime than Russia, which started a war against Ukraine, resorted to nuclear blackmail, and effectively destroyed the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and other arms control mechanisms.

“We urge senior international officials representing Vienna-based non-proliferation institutions not to choose this platform, at this moment, because it is no longer a technical dialogue. It is a political choice undermining international peace and security. Such choices will have consequences for those who make them,” the minister noted.

Sybiha urges partners to impose sanctions on Lukashenko, his regime

The Moscow Nonproliferation Conference is a regular international forum dedicated to preventing nuclear proliferation, ensuring security in Eastern Europe, and advancing arms control. It brings together experts, diplomats, and government officials to discuss treaties (NPT) and nuclear programs.

As reported, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the US and Russia (START-3) expired on February 5.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.