MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 18, 2026 4:15 am - Life Sciences Review Europe has recognized Cerba Research as the Specialty Laboratory Solutions of the Year in Europe 2025, highlighting its contribution to advancing complex scientific and clinical programs across the region.

Life Sciences Review Europe's latest edition places attention on the laboratories enabling progress across research, development, and clinical programs in Europe. As life sciences companies seek dependable partners that can support complex workflows and regulatory expectations, speciality laboratory solutions have become a strategic requirement.

Cerba Research has been recognised by Life Sciences Review Europe as the Specialty Laboratory Solutions of the Year in Europe 2025 (, reflecting its role in supporting advanced scientific and clinical initiatives.

Why Are Speciality Laboratory Solutions Increasingly Significant?

The life sciences sector is moving toward more targeted therapies, specialised diagnostics, and complex study designs. This shift requires laboratories that can deliver accuracy, consistency, and methodological depth across diverse programs. Speciality laboratory solutions provide the technical foundation needed to manage complexity while maintaining data integrity and operational continuity.

How Does Cerba Research Address Evolving Market Needs?

Cerba Research approaches speciality laboratory services with a focus on scientific rigour and operational discipline. Its solutions are designed to integrate into research and development workflows while supporting high-quality data generation and reliable turnaround. By aligning laboratory capabilities with program requirements, the organisation helps stakeholders manage complexity without compromising precision.



What Led to This Award Decision?

The evaluation considered technical capability, operational reliability, adaptability, and relevance to current life sciences demands. Cerba Research was selected for its ability to deliver specialised laboratory solutions that support a wide range of scientific and clinical objectives across Europe.



Why Is This Award Meaningful for the Life Sciences Industry?

This award underscores the growing importance of speciality laboratories in advancing research and development efforts. By highlighting Cerba Research, the recognition reinforces the role of laboratory partners that enable innovation through dependable, well-structured, and scalable solutions aligned with the future of life sciences in Europe.

