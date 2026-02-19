Nissan Steps Into The MPV Market With The New Gravite In India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 18, 2026 5:41 am - Nissan has launched the Gravite in India, marking the brand's first MPV in the country. It features a 1.0L petrol engine, versatile interiors, plenty of features and a strong focus on safety and practicality, making it a family-friendly choice.

Nissan Motor India has introduced the Gravite, its first product launch of 2026 and the brand's debut MPV in India. With the Gravite, Nissan enters the multi-purpose vehicle segment, offering a seven-seater designed for practical family use and everyday convenience.

The Gravite comes in four main variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna, along with a Tekna Launch Edition. Prices start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the Visia MT and go up to Rs 9.79 lakh for the Tekna AMT. The Launch Edition adds a curated set of Nissan Genuine accessories such as JBL premium speakers, a dual dash cam, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, neck cushions, and lumbar cushions for the front row, which are not available on the standard trims.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT branded as EZ-Shift. The engine delivers an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of up to 19.6 km/l. With a length of 3987 mm and 182 mm ground clearance, the Gravite is engineered to remain city friendly while accommodating three rows of seating.

The cabin is designed around modular flexibility. Multiple seating configurations allow the space to shift between seven seats and expanded cargo layouts depending on requirement. Higher trims offer dual tone interiors with suede and leatherette upholstery. A floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster with TPMS keeps driving information clearly presented. Features such as cruise control rain-sensing wipers rear AC vents for all three rows and PM2.5 filtration add to overall comfort.

Safety forms a key pillar of the package. Six airbags are offered as standard across variants. The Gravite is also equipped with Electronic Stability Control Traction Control System Hill Start Assist ABS with EBD and Brake Assist. Front and rear parking sensors TPMS ISOFIX child seat anchorages and speed alert functions are included, resulting in a comprehensive safety suite for the segment.

Nissan Gravite bookings are now open at dealerships across India for a token amount of Rs 12,000. You can reserve your car either at an authorized Nissan dealership or online through the Gravite's official page. The Gravite comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. However, this can be extended up to 10 years or 2,00,000 km for an additional cost. There's also a 5-year prepaid maintenance plan and 3-year roadside assistance, giving buyers peace of mind for long-term ownership.

In the market, the new Nissan Gravite will compete with established rivals like the Renault Triber and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. With this MPV, the carmaker has positioned it as a spacious, affordable family car with just the right mix of useful features, without going overboard on technology.