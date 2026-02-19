DMK To Hold District Secretaries Meeting Tomorrow, Stalin To Chair

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened a meeting of its district secretaries on February 20 to prepare for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair the meeting, which will be held via video conferencing at 6.30 p.m., party general secretary Duraimurugan announced on Thursday.

The party said in an official statement that the virtual meeting would bring together district-level functionaries to review organisational matters and discuss the campaign roadmap.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the DMK leadership is expected to focus on booth-level mobilisation, coordination among party wings, and the rollout of its outreach programmes.

Chief Minister Stalin has called on party representatives at all levels to ensure the success of the“Vellam Tamil Pengal” (Empowered Tamil Women) door-to-door campaign, scheduled from February 23 to March 8 across the State.

The campaign aims to connect with women voters and highlight the government's welfare initiatives and development schemes that empower women.

In a message shared by the party, Stalin urged all women trainers selected at the constituency level, along with district secretaries, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and designated observers, to participate in the campaign without fail.

He emphasised the importance of disciplined, coordinated outreach to ensure the party's message reaches every household.

Party sources indicated that the campaign would involve structured interactions with families, dissemination of informational materials, and collection of feedback from beneficiaries of government schemes.

The leadership believes women voters will play a decisive role in the upcoming elections, and the“Vellam Tamil Pengal” initiative is a key part of the DMK's grassroots strategy.

The February 20 meeting is expected to finalise campaign guidelines and assess district-level preparedness.

As the election season gathers momentum, the DMK appears determined to strengthen its organisation and consolidate support through focused, community-based engagement across Tamil Nadu.