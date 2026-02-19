Gujarat UCC Draft Reviewed Panel Deliberates On Marriage, Divorce And Inheritance
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai.
The meeting focused on the current status of the Gujarat UCC draft and examined various aspects of the proposed legislation.
Detailed discussions were held on provisions relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance rights, and adoption, which form the core of personal civil law.
Justice Desai said the implementation of the UCC in the state would create a“progressive and equality-based legal framework” and ensure equal justice and rights for every citizen.
She stated that the draft is being prepared with the objective of providing uniformity in civil laws while safeguarding social harmony.
The committee reviewed the draft prepared to date and assessed the feedback received during earlier consultations.
Members presented their views on the final conclusions drawn after incorporating suggestions submitted by citizens and discussions held with various social and religious organisations.
The committee emphasised that the interests of all communities are being taken into consideration in the drafting process.
Other members present at the meeting included retired IAS officer C. L. Meena, advocate R. C. Kodekar, former vice-chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Geetaben Shroff.
The state government constituted the five-member committee last year to examine and prepare a draft UCC for the state.
As part of its mandate, the panel has invited suggestions from citizens, institutions, and organisations, and has held consultations with stakeholders across different sections of society.
The move follows broader national discussions on the implementation of UCC, which is mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution of India as a Directive Principle of State Policy.
Article 44 states that the state shall endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.
In recent years, the issue has gained renewed attention, with Uttarakhand becoming the first state to enact a Uniform Civil Code.
Gujarat's exercise represents one of the most significant state-level efforts to examine the feasibility and framework of such a law, with the committee continuing its deliberations before submitting its final recommendations to the state government.
