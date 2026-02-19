Gujarat UCC Draft Reviewed Panel Deliberates On Marriage, Divorce And Inheritance​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) A high-level committee constituted by the Gujarat government to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) reviewed the progress of its work at a meeting held in New Delhi on February 18, officials said on Thursday.​

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai.​

The meeting focused on the current status of the Gujarat UCC draft and examined various aspects of the proposed legislation.​

Detailed discussions were held on provisions relating to marriage, divorce, inheritance rights, and adoption, which form the core of personal civil law.​

Justice Desai said the implementation of the UCC in the state would create a“progressive and equality-based legal framework” and ensure equal justice and rights for every citizen.​

She stated that the draft is being prepared with the objective of providing uniformity in civil laws while safeguarding social harmony.​

The committee reviewed the draft prepared to date and assessed the feedback received during earlier consultations.​

Members presented their views on the final conclusions drawn after incorporating suggestions submitted by citizens and discussions held with various social and religious organisations.​

The committee emphasised that the interests of all communities are being taken into consideration in the drafting process.​

Other members present at the meeting included retired IAS officer C. L. Meena, advocate R. C. Kodekar, former vice-chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Geetaben Shroff.​

The state government constituted the five-member committee last year to examine and prepare a draft UCC for the state.​

As part of its mandate, the panel has invited suggestions from citizens, institutions, and organisations, and has held consultations with stakeholders across different sections of society.​

The move follows broader national discussions on the implementation of UCC, which is mentioned in Article 44 of the Constitution of India as a Directive Principle of State Policy.​

Article 44 states that the state shall endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.​

In recent years, the issue has gained renewed attention, with Uttarakhand becoming the first state to enact a Uniform Civil Code.​

Gujarat's exercise represents one of the most significant state-level efforts to examine the feasibility and framework of such a law, with the committee continuing its deliberations before submitting its final recommendations to the state government.​