Rajasthan Records 9.80 Pc Revenue Growth As Tax Revenue Rises ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan has recorded sustained growth in its own tax revenue, reflecting strengthened financial management and administrative reforms.​

According to the Budget Study 2026–27, the state's own tax revenue stood at Rs 87,347 crore in 2022–23. This increased by 7.72 per cent to Rs 94,086 crore in 2023–24. The upward trend continued in 2024–25, with revenue rising by 9.80 per cent to Rs 1,03,310 crore. ​

The pace of growth accelerated significantly in 2025–26. As per revised estimates, the state's own tax revenue reached Rs 1,38,540 crore, marking a 34.10 per cent increase over the previous year.​

For 2026–27, the Budget Estimates project own tax revenue at Rs 1,62,668 crore, reflecting an anticipated growth of approximately 17.41 per cent compared to 2025–26. Notably, this represents a projected increase of around 72.9 per cent over the 2023–24 figures. ​

Officials attribute this robust growth to disciplined tax administration, policy reforms, and enhanced compliance measures introduced under the Chief Minister's leadership. Increased digitalisation, improved monitoring mechanisms, and systematic reforms have strengthened revenue collection across major sectors.​

Significant gains have been recorded in key revenue streams, including State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), State Excise Duty, Stamp and Registration Fees, Land Revenue, and Sales Tax. These trends underscore the state government's focus on transparency, efficiency, and expanding the tax base without imposing undue burden. ​

The steady rise in own tax revenue is expected to provide greater fiscal space for development initiatives.​

Enhanced revenues will support the expansion of infrastructure projects, strengthen social security measures, and accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes. ​

The improved financial position is also likely to boost investments in critical infrastructure sectors, contributing to overall economic growth in the state. ​

The government maintains that prudent fiscal management and sustained reforms will continue to drive revenue growth while ensuring balanced and inclusive development across Rajasthan.