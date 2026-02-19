403
Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Cmte. Meeting On Major Development Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the 47th ministerial committee meeting at Bayan Palace to follow up on the implementation of major development projects.
The meeting reviewed the latest reports from relevant government bodies on procedures related to key development projects, including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the electricity sector, renewable energy development, low-carbon green waste recycling systems, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, free zones, economic zones and efforts to combat desertification.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah directed the members of the committee to review the plans in place and identify priorities related to the implementation of major development projects and to adopt programs that support sustainable economic development paths.
On Afforestation projects, combating desertification, and reducing sand encroachment in the country, His Highness the Prime Minister and the members of the committee listened to a detailed explanation from the delegation of the government company tasked with implementing projects to develop and rehabilitate ecosystems and the executive plans for environmental development using modern technologies and benefiting from its expertise in the field of combating desertification and environmental development.
The visiting delegation presented a visual report and a lengthy explanation during the meeting after completing their field visits to some areas in the country that require land reclamation, and in this regard, they presented appropriate solutions and modern technologies that help to address these natural phenomena.
Attending the meeting were Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Electricity, water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Finance Dr. Yaqoub Al-Refaei, Advisor at the Prime Minister's Office Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Director of Premier's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and committee rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmad Al-Eidan and the Secretary-General of the Kuwaiti Liaison Point for Environmental Projects Nahil Abdullah Al-Abdulrazzaq. (end)
