Punjab DGP Opens Anti-Narcotics Task Force Office In Jalandhar ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Feb 19 (IANS) In a push to the ongoing drive against drugs 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the ultra-modern office of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Jalandhar Range.​

The state-of-the-art building, costing Rs 1.60 crore, is designed to enhance operational efficiency and house the range's expanded capabilities to combat drug trafficking more effectively. ​

It includes dedicated offices for Gazetted Officers, cabins for Investigating Officers and support staff, a Reader's room, and a modern conference room.

​DGP Yadav said this facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools to target major drug traffickers and dismantle international narcotics networks operating in the state. ​

This specialised unit features mobile and computer forensic tools, advanced data analysis systems, forensic data extraction, decryption and analysis capabilities, as well as equipment for technical interception and cryptocurrency tracking, he said. ​

“Recognising the critical need for technological upgradation in drug enforcement, we have not only provided the infrastructure but also deployed a dedicated team of technical staff proficient in operating this advanced equipment,” said the DGP. ​

He said the ANTF has further upgraded its technical capabilities with the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0), which now supports voice analysis using a database of over 70,000 criminal voices, among other state-of-the-art features. ​

Sharing outcome of the 'Yudh Nashe Virudh' campaign, DGP Yadav said the police have registered 35,133 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 50,238 drug smugglers since March 1 and recovered 2,229 kg heroin, 667 kg opium, 28 ton poppy husk, 68 kg charas, 783 kg ganja, 29 kg ICE, four kg cocaine, 48.64 lakh intoxicant pills and tablets and Rs 16.68 crore drug money from their possession. ​

DGP Yadav termed the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign a huge success and said this campaign would be continued till the scourge of drugs is eradicated from the state. ​

He also exhorted people to report drug-related information confidentially at Safe Punjab Chatbot 97791-00200.