Selecting Strong Candidates Is Key Focus For Assam Polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the party is holding extensive consultations across Assam as part of its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, with a focus on selecting strong candidates and reviewing alliance-related decisions to strengthen its electoral prospects.

Addressing reporters at the Manabendra Sharma Complex here, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress leadership is making sustained efforts to engage with leaders and workers at all organisational levels to strengthen the party's base and preparedness in the state.

“I am speaking to everyone and trying to meet all stakeholders. Members of our Screening Committee are visiting districts and holding discussions at the grassroots level. We are making every effort to ensure that strong candidates are given tickets,” she said.

The Congress leader added that the party is also closely monitoring the overall political situation in Assam, including the prospects, scope, and dynamics of possible alliances with like-minded parties.

“The entire matter related to alliances is being kept under review,” she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the chairperson of the Congress Screening Committee for Assam, arrived in Guwahati earlier in the day as part of her two-day visit to the state to review organisational preparedness and electoral strategy. Soon after her arrival, she offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple before proceeding to attend party programmes and meetings in the city.

Her visit is being seen as a significant step by the Congress leadership to energise and mobilise the state unit ahead of the crucial Assembly elections and to assess the party's organisational strength at various levels.

During her stay, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), district-level functionaries, and representatives of various frontal organisations and party wings.

Party sources said that discussions during these meetings are expected to focus on candidate selection, organisational restructuring, booth-level preparedness, and strategies to counter the ruling BJP in Assam.

The Congress has been attempting to regroup in Assam after consecutive electoral setbacks, and the leadership hopes that intensive consultations, organisational strengthening, and careful candidate selection will help revive the party's political prospects in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Assam comes at a time when the Congress has faced a major setback following the resignation of former state president Bhupen Borah from the party, and his reported decision to join the BJP on February 22.