Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan's Kota

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) A man, reportedly associated with the Karni Sena, was detained in Rajasthan's Kota after his purported video issuing threat to kill Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi went viral.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting authorities to take swift action and launch an investigation into the threat.

Kota police detained Raja Amera, accused of threatening to kill Congress MPs and Rahul Gandhi in the video.

Acting promptly after the clip surfaced, police took him into custody for interrogation.

Following his detention, Raja Amera claimed he had no knowledge of the viral video and alleged that opposition parties had conspired against him by creating a fake ID in his name.

Identifying himself as a 'Sanatani Hindu', he said he wanted India to become a Hindu nation.

Police said they received a video in which the youth, claiming to be associated with the Karni Sena, referred to an incident in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber.

Based on the video, officers moved swiftly to detain him. Interrogation is ongoing.

In the video, the young man alleged that the misconduct of 25 opposition MPs with Om Birla would not be tolerated and held Rahul Gandhi responsible for that. He warned that if such an incident occurred again, the homes of the MPs concerned would be vandalised and Rahul Gandhi would be shot at his residence. He also stated that he was prepared to go to jail for carrying out the threat.

The incident has since intensified political rhetoric in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara posted on social media that Rahul Gandhi was being openly threatened with murder.

He alleged that such threats reflected a toxic mindset, comparing it to the ideology that produced Nathuram Godse, and accused the BJP-RSS of fostering radical extremism by branding dissent as "anti-national" to create an atmosphere conducive to violence.