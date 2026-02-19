$19.8 Billion Cell And Gene Therapy Tools & Reagents Market Outlook, 2030 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva (Danaher), Merck, Miltenyi Biotec, Sartorius And More

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents is projected to expand significantly, with figures estimated to rise from $12 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the close of 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This anticipated growth underscores the increasing importance of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), which represent promising methods in precision medicine for treating diseases previously deemed untreatable.

In 2024, regulatory approvals reached a milestone, with agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) all endorsing thirteen novel CGTs. Noteworthy developments include the inaugural CRISPR therapy, the first MRI-guided intracranial AAV delivery gene therapy, and a pioneering tumor infiltration lymphocyte therapy. These breakthroughs have ushered in a new era of innovation in gene editing and cellular technology applications.

Market dynamics suggest that increasing clinical and commercial activities will propel the demand for cell and gene therapy tools and reagents forward.

Report Scope

The report offers comprehensive insights into market segmentation by product type, application, and end-user. Product categories encompass vectors, GMP proteins, bioreactors, and more, while applications span cancer and rare diseases among other conditions. The report evaluates the competitive market landscape across major global regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The study details the current market size and forecasts growth, presenting a thorough market analysis via 77 data tables and 55 additional tables. It explores evolving technologies, examining both opportunities and challenges within the market. Focus areas include regulatory conditions, reimbursement scenarios, and emerging environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) trends. Insights into competitive dynamics are provided, with key market participants analyzed in terms of their product portfolios and strategic priorities.

The report also profiles leading companies within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corp.), Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, and Sartorius AG, highlighting their contribution and market positioning within this rapidly advancing sector.

