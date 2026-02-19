$19.8 Billion Cell And Gene Therapy Tools & Reagents Market Outlook, 2030 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva (Danaher), Merck, Miltenyi Biotec, Sartorius And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Overview Current Market Scenario Segmental Analysis Regional Market Insights Emerging Technologies Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Cell and Gene Therapy Overview Cell Therapy Gene Therapy Types of Cell and Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Cell Therapy Common Equipment Used Approved Cell and Gene Therapy Products Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Demographic Factors Geopolitical Factors Impact of U.S. Tariffs Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Increasing Investments in CGT Research Expanding Clinical and Commercial CGT Products Rising Demand for Precision Medicine Capacity Expansions for Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Growing Number of Strategic Initiatives Rising Aging Population and the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Market Restraints/Challenges Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain High Cost of Development Lack of Skilled Workforce Regulatory Hurdles Market Opportunities Rising Demand for CGTs in Emerging Countries Growing Demand for Off-the-Shelf Products
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview U.S. Cell Therapy Regulations Gene Therapy Regulations Viral and Non-Viral Vectors Media GMP Proteins and Antibodies Leukapheresis Europe Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways Closed and Automated Systems Single-Use Technologies and Miniaturization
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type Key Takeaways Immunoassays Bioreactors Leukapheresis GMP Antibodies Multiplex Immunoassays Vectors Cell Separation Cryopreservation Cell Expansion Media GMP Proteins GMP Small Molecules CRS Monitoring Market Analysis by Application Key Takeaways Cancer Rare Diseases Other Diseases Market Analysis by End User Key Takeaways Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutes Clinical Laboratories Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Analysis Strategic Initiatives Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships Acquisitions Investments and Expansions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Global Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability Trends and Company Initiatives Environmental Factors Social Factors Governance Factors Social and Governance Initiatives Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology Sources Abbreviations Company Profiles Emerging Startups/Market Disruptors
Companies Featured
- Abcam Ltd. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Akron Biotech Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bio-Techne Cytiva Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (Fujifilm Biosciences) Merck KGaA Miltenyi Biotec Proteintech Group Inc. Qiagen Revvity Sartorius AG Stemcell Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
