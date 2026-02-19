Amplitech Expands Global ORAN 5G Cell Tower Equipment Portfolio With New Mid-Band Solutions Ahead Of MWC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to showcase these and other ORAN 5G products at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), today announced the launch of two new 5G base station units, the core equipment installed at cellular towers designed to support expanding global 5G deployments across high-demand spectrum bands. The new systems support both traditional mobile operators and private 5G network operators as the industry accelerates its transition to Open RAN architecture. The two bands are Band 2 (PCS 1900 FDD) and Band 41 / n41 (2.5 GHz TDD).

The new radios support O-RAN Split 7-2a, 10G fronthaul over SFP+, and -48V DC telecom power, enabling streamlined integration into modern Open RAN architectures.

AmpliTech's Band 41/n41 Outdoor O-RU (2.5 GHz TDD) and Band 2 Outdoor RU (1850/1990 MHz) on the tower can support:



High-capacity urban 5G networks

Airport and university private 5G systems

Smart city video and IoT deployments

Stadium and large venue connectivity

Fixed wireless broadband for homes Industrial automation in mining and ports

Target Markets

According to industry forecasts, global Open RAN infrastructure spending is expected to grow significantly over the next several years as operators modernize legacy networks. For practical prospecting and as examples of Band 2 usage/demand, (regional availability will depend on local spectrum allocations and regulatory approvals), we may list the following countries:

United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Trinidad & Tobago, plus territories like Guam.

For practical prospecting and as examples of Band 41 usage/demand, (regional availability will depend on local spectrum allocations and regulatory approvals), we may list the following countries:

India, Japan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, and the United States, among others.

These new radio models, along with other AmpliTech O-RAN 5G radios, will be on display at the Company's booth in Hall 2, Stand 2B20, at MWC Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2–5, 2026. AmpliTech Group will once again exhibit at the world's largest and most influential connectivity industry event, hosted annually by the GSMA. MWC is a premier global stage for AI, 5G, and emerging technologies across industries.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, AmpliTech Group's CEO/CTO stated:“We are pleased our R&D group has made this new release of two strategic radio Bands to the growing ORAN 5G ecosystem right before our participation at MWC 2026 in Barcelona in just about two weeks. The Band 2 and Band 41/n41 O-RAN radios are available for customer evaluation and deployment programs immediately”.

Mr. Maqbool concludes:“These new 5G base station units significantly expand our addressable global market footprint,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group.“By supporting widely deployed spectrum bands across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, we position AmpliTech to participate in both public carrier upgrades and rapidly growing private 5G network deployments. In the process we have announced critically needed ORAN certifications which effectively reduces the risk to our customers, lowers their qualification costs and expedites interoperability testing projects. Our increasing portfolio, combined with key O-RAN certifications, reduces deployment risk for customers and accelerates purchasing decisions.”

About MWC 2026

MWC Barcelona is the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, bringing together global mobile and tech leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors to showcase and shape what's next across 5G/6G, Open RAN, cloud, AI, devices, and the broader digital ecosystem. MWC Barcelona 2026 takes place 2–5 March 2026 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group 5G Divisions work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems. For further information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that company's certifications, new product developments and projections are based on continuation of receipt of orders against signed LOI's and positive market conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Investor Social Media

X: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

...