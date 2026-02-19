Kashmiri Pandits Preserved Culture And Identity Despite Immense Adversity: J&K Lt Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that he salutes the resilience of Kashmiri Pandits, who preserved the philosophy, spirituality, culture, language and tradition of Kashmir in the crucible of struggle and adversity that the community endured.

Lt Governor Sinha released the book by Prof. Ashok Koul titled 'Kashmir - Nativity Regained'. The book explores the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and captures the terror of those dark days and the lasting devastation experienced by families who were wrenched from their ancestral roots.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor Sinha said that it is the commitment of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits with full dignity, honour, and security.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been undergoing a profound transformation since 2019. The sinister plot of adversaries to destroy the dreams and destiny of the people of the Union Territory has been decisively dismantled.

“Through tireless efforts, this land's ancient glory has been restored, and development has been accelerated. Very soon, this soil will be completely freed from the scourge of terrorism.

“Prof. Kaul's book is not just a literary endeavour, but a laudable effort to shatter the silence that has shrouded our collective consciousness for decades.

“I firmly believe that among the world's gravest sorrows is the agony of becoming a stranger on one's own soil. This is precisely what transpired in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The anguish of the 1989–90 killings and targeted violence against Kashmiri Pandits by terrorists runs so profoundly deep that even the balm of time has failed to soothe it.

“The torment of abandoning homes overnight and being uprooted from one's roots continues to linger like thorns in the veins of displaced families even today.

“The terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir tried to bury the truth, but we can never forget and never forgive those terrorists and their support networks who sowed terror and struck at the soul of generations.

“In August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished Article 370 and fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir, that day instilled the faith that the younger generation could reclaim those roots without fear,” he said.

The Lt Governor highlighted that in 2021, the Kashmiri Migrant portal was launched to facilitate the recovery of houses and lands belonging to members of the Kashmiri Pandit community that had been encroached upon.

“I firmly believe that among the world's gravest sorrows is the agony of becoming a stranger on one's own soil. This is precisely what transpired in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The younger generation must never forget that Pakistan-backed terrorists have also spilled the blood of thousands of innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

“Many cases are so heartrending that words falter in their retelling. Justice has begun reaching those families since last year, with efforts underway to fulfil their employment needs along with other essential support,” he said.

He said Prof. Kaul's book serves as a poignant reminder of the Kashmiri Pandit community's resilience, endurance, and cultural strength.

Describing the present period as an era of reconstruction, Lt Governor Sinha said that through his work, Prof. Kaul has conveyed to the world that the Kashmiri Pandit community remains at the very heart of Jammu and Kashmir's civilisational and cultural narrative.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu; Rajiv Jha, Publisher, Readers Press; Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, University of Jammu; eminent literary personalities, people from different walks of life, and students attended the book release ceremony.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.