Israeli Forces Detain 24 In West Bank Raids, Settlers Attack Church In Ein Karem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out wide-scale raids, incursions, and arrests across the West Bank on Thursday, detaining 24 Palestinians.According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israeli forces stormed multiple areas amid heavy live fire, deployed across neighborhoods, raided and searched dozens of homes, caused extensive damage inside them, and detained 24 Palestinians on the grounds that they were wanted.In the northern valley, Israeli bulldozers began demolishing a partially built home in the village of Ein Al Bayda. Village council head Omar Faqha said the cement house, with an area of about 130 square meters, had been served a demolition notice 10 days earlier.In the Jerusalem district, a group of extremist settlers attacked the Church of the Visitation in the depopulated village of Ein Karem, spray-painting racist and inciting slogans on the church walls and on nearby parked vehicles, causing material damage.