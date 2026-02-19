Yarmouk University Offers JD100,000 In Loans, Financial Aid For 300 Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 19 (Petra) – Yarmouk University (YU) has decided to provide loans and financial aid to 300 students, who meet the eligibility criteria, totaling JD100,000, including three international beneficiaries.YU President Dr. Malek Sharairi underlined the university's "commitment" to providing the utmost attention and support for students to pursue their studies effectively and help join the job market equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills.Sharairi made the remarks while ahairing a meeting of the management committees of the YU's donations and students funds at the Deanship of Student Affairs on Thursday,Speaking at the event, he said financial support to students from underprivileged households reinforces the university's approach and its national and humanitarian role.He noted this effort aligns with the King's directives to make education accessible to all and alleviate the financial burdens on students and their families.Sharairi noted investing in students is a true investment in the Kingdom's future and in building its capabilities, praising the initiatives of donors from the faculty, administrative staff, and the local community.He stated this collaborative effort and the university's direct financial contributions have enabled this group of students to overcome their financial challenges.With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, Sharairi called upon donors to contribute to the student support funds at the UJ's Deanship of Student Affairs.He added that:"Benefaction in the educational field is one of the noblest forms of social solidarity, given the importance of knowledge, which is emphasized by all divine religions."