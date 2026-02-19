Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover Reaches JD9.9 M, Index Down 0.52%


2026-02-19 07:04:30
Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Trading turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday reached JD9.9 million, as 3.9 million shares were traded through 2,830 transactions.
The general share price index closed at 3,628 points, marking a decline of 0.52%, compared with the previous session.
As for sector performance, the services index fell 1.42%, while the industrial and financial indexes declined 0.35%, and 0.16%, respectively.
Of the 105 listed companies whose shares were traded, 21 posted gains, while 52 recorded losses, compared with their previous closing prices.

Jordan News Agency

