OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golf Entertainment Group Inc. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Golf Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX: GLFE, GLFEP, GLFEO, GLFEN), a leading owner and operator of golf-focused leisure and entertainment businesses, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golf Entertainment Group Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Golf Entertainment Group Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols“GLFE,”“GLFEP,”“GLFEO,” and“GLFEN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Golf Entertainment Group Inc.

Golf Entertainment Group Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-focused leisure and entertainment businesses that bring people together through modern competitive socializing. The Company operates three brands across the United States: American Golf, Drive Shack, and Puttery.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...