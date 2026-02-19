VR Submits Drill Permit Application For Its New Boston Moly-Tungsten-Copper-Silver Porphyry Project In Nevada









Figure 1. New Boston has scale. Sheeted dykes and sheeted and stockwork veins with tungsten, moly, copper and silver are exposed on surface over an east-west strike length of more than 3km. Yellow text highlights, for example, silver content in surface grab samples of veins by VR. Conductivity anomalies at East Zone were drilled by VR in 2024. Co-spatial conductivity - IP chargeability anomalies at Jeep Mine are the target for drilling planned for the spring of 2026. Local infrastructure is strong at New Boston.



Figure 2. Polyphase vein intensity. Outcrop of sheeted veins in recrystallized limestone at Jeep Mine, cross-cut by vertical veins with high temperature alteration halos with deep red, iron-rich garnet. Steeply plunging conductivity anomalies from the state-of-the-art 3D array DCIP survey completed in 2024 are targeted for stockwork veining with tungsten, moly, copper and silver in the drilling planned for the spring of 2026 at Jeep Mine.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

ABOUT VR RESOURCES LTD .

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

