Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025


2026-02-19 07:01:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 February 2026 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Paavo Nõgene, the Chairman of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt and Margus Schults, the Members of the Management Board introduced the results of the fourth quarter and full year 2025. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available on the Company's website under Reports & Financial key figures.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
email: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • AS Tallink Grupp Q4 2025 Webinar Presentation

MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110762669



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search