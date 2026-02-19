Colombia Alternative Lending Business Report 2026
Dublin, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The alternative lending market in Colombia is expected to grow by 15.3% annually, reaching US$363.8 million by 2026.
The alternative lending market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$315.7 million to approximately US$529.6 million.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Colombia, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.
The report offers in-depth segmentation across lending dimensions, including type of lending (Bank-based/NBFC and Alternative Lending), end-user segments (Retail Lending and SME/MSME Lending), and loan types. It further categorizes the alternative lending ecosystem by finance models (P2P Marketplace, Balance Sheet, Invoice Trading, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and Other Models), distribution channels (Branch/Physical, Direct Digital, and Agent/Broker), and payment instruments (Credit Transfer, Debit Card, E-Money, and Others).
In addition, the analysis captures borrower demographics by age, income, and gender, alongside delinquency performance indicators. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, structure, lending behavior, and risk dynamics within the lending ecosystem.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Colombia, with comprehensive coverage across both overall lending and alternative lending markets. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Macroeconomic Overview: Colombia Economic Indicators
- Colombia by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices) Colombia by Population Colombia Unemployment Rate
Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness
- Smartphone Penetration Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access Digital Wallet Adoption Rate Real-Time Payments Infrastructure E-commerce Penetration
Colombia Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loan Disbursement Value Loan Disbursement Volume Average Loan Ticket Size
Colombia Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type
- Bank-based / NBFC Lending Alternative Lending
Colombia Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
- Retail Lending SME / MSME Lending
Colombia Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
- Housing / Mortgage Loans Auto Loans Education Loans Personal Loans Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)
Colombia SME / MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
- Working Capital Loans Expansion Loans Equipment / Machinery Loans Invoice Financing / Factoring Trade Finance (Import / Export) Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)
Colombia Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Branch / Physical Direct Digital Lending Agent / Broker Channel
Colombia Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loan Disbursement Value Loan Disbursement Volume Average Loan Ticket Size
Colombia Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
- Consumer Lending SME / MSME Lending
Colombia Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace Balance Sheet Lending Invoice Trading Real Estate Crowdfunding Other / Hybrid Models
Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments
- P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending Balance Sheet Lending - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending
Colombia Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - Consumer Lending
- Personal Loans Payroll Advance Home Improvement Loans Education / Student Loans Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit Auto Loans Medical Loans Other Consumer Lending Types
Colombia Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - SME / MSME Lending
- Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue-Based Financing Other SME Loan Types
Colombia Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Transfer Debit Card E-Money Other Instruments
Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments
- P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer / Debit Card / E-Money / Other Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument Other Models by Payment Instrument
Colombia Alternative Lending - Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics & Behavior
- Borrower Distribution by Age Group Borrower Distribution by Income Level Borrower Distribution by Gender
Colombia Alternative Lending Credit Risk & Quality Metrics
- Delinquency Rate (30 Days / 90 Days), 2024
