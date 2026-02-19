ESET Named Finalist For Best Security Company In Expert Insights Cybersecurity Community Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named a finalist by Expert Insights for Best Security Company in the Cybersecurity Community Awards 2026. This category recognizes organizations' outstanding leadership, influence, and impact across the cybersecurity industry, with finalists nominated by IT professionals and practitioners worldwide.

Founded in 1992, ESET is led today by the same engineers who started the company more than three decades ago. ESET has since grown into one of the world's top cybersecurity companies – with hundreds of global threat hunters and security researchers who analyze never-before-seen threats and track sophisticated advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. This intelligence powers ESET's AI-native cybersecurity portfolio, delivering next-generation prevention, detection, and response with an advanced cybersecurity portfolio of XDR, MDR, EDR and threat intelligence offerings. Today, ESET helps protect Fortune 500 companies, SMBs, governments, and critical industries across 178 countries and territories.

“It's an honor to be a finalist for Best Security Company – and be recognized by Expert Insights and the global cybersecurity community,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET.“A single layer of defense is not enough in today's constantly evolving threat landscape. ESET is known for its prevention first, multi-layered technologies that work together to prevent breaches and help companies of all sizes to stay ahead of bad actors. This recognition reflects the trust our customers and partners place in us, and the dedication of our teams to delivering effective, intelligence-driven security that protects organizations worldwide.”

Hosted by Expert Insights, a leading independent cybersecurity research and analysis platform, the Cybersecurity Community Awards recognize cybersecurity companies making a measurable impact across the industry. The awards operate on a strictly non-pay-to-play basis, and finalists were selected through a combination of community nominations and independent research conducted by Expert Insights.

Community voting is now open and closes on February 20, 2026. To support global cybersecurity companies making a difference, cast your vote at .

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown-securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit ESET Middle East or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X.

Expert Insights helps IT teams and CISOs discover the best cybersecurity solutions through rigorous research and trusted analysis. Specialising in cybersecurity, Expert Insights delivers actionable insights to over one million IT and security professionals annually.

Founded in 2018 by Craig MacAlpine, Expert Insights is an independent authority within the cybersecurity industry.

Website: