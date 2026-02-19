Man Apprehended With Two Foreign-Made Pistols In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) A resident of J&K's Rajouri district was apprehended by the army, and two foreign-made pistols were recovered from him, officials said on Thursday.

"Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sair village near the Line of Control (LoC), was taken into custody by an Army patrolling party from Raipur village in the Nowshera sector late on Wednesday night. Two pistols, one made in Turkey and another made in China, were recovered from his possession along with four magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition," an official said.

A case has been registered against Sachin Kumar, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had allegedly received the consignment from across the border and was tasked with delivering it to another person when he was intercepted by the patrolling party. Efforts are on to ascertain the intended recipient of the weapons and to trace the wider cross-border network."

In another development, security forces have launched a search operation in the Marlog and Lodra forests in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district following inputs about the movement of three suspected terrorists.

"The operation is underway," an official said.

The army guards the 740-km-long LoC in J&K, while the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the 240-km-long international border.

While the Army and the BSF are tasked to prevent infiltration, cross-border smuggling, and activities of drones on the LoC and the international border, J&K Police and the other security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland."

These anti-terrorist operations are aimed against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in the hawala money racket are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.