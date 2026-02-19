DDCA Hosts Students And Delhi Police Families For SA Vs UAE At Arun Jaitley Stadium

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted approximately 2,000 special guests at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture between South Africa and the UAE.

The initiative included approximately 1,000 school students from various schools and welfare institutions across the capital. The students were invited to witness the international fixture live, offering many of them the opportunity to experience a global cricketing event from within the stadium environment.

Through this gesture, DDCA aims to encourage greater participation in sport, inspire young minds, and strengthen cricket's connection with the next generation across diverse sections of society, DDCA said in a release.

Speaking about the initiative, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said,“It was extremely encouraging to see so many young students experience an international cricket match for the very first time, and that too at a World Cup. For many of these children, this is not just a game but a memory that will stay with them for years to come. We believe sport has the power to inspire, and giving young minds the opportunity to witness cricket at the highest level is a small step towards nurturing that inspiration.”

In addition, 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, along with their family members, were invited to the match as a gesture of acknowledgement and appreciation for their service. The successful conduct of major cricketing events in Delhi is made possible through close coordination with the Delhi Police.

Their professionalism and timely assistance are vital to maintaining safety and order during matchdays. This initiative is a small token of appreciation and a step towards strengthening operational efficiency on the ground.

Jaitley added,“Our police personnel are an integral part of every match we host. Their commitment, discipline, and constant vigilance ensure that players and spectators can enjoy the game in a safe environment. Behind their unwavering sense of duty are their families, whose support fuels their service to the city. Through this gesture, we wanted to recognise and acknowledge the silent strength and sacrifices made by their families behind the scenes.”

He further stated,“We are glad that fans are showing up in large numbers to watch the World Cup in Delhi, and we would like to thank everyone involved in making the same possible.”

Underlining cricket as a means to unify communities, DDCA Vice President Shikha Kumar said,“Cricket has the unique ability to create shared spaces across generations and professions. When students and families of serving police personnel sit in the same stands during a World Cup match, it reinforces how sport can connect communities beyond social or professional boundaries. We are glad we could facilitate this experience for them."

DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma added,“Behind every successful international fixture lies months of coordination, planning, and on-ground execution. The contribution of the Delhi Police is fundamental to that framework. Extending the World Cup experience to their families, alongside young students, reflects our commitment to recognising both operational efforts and the aspirations of the next generation.”