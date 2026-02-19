Bengaluru: KSRTC Electronic Ticket Machine Stolen At Majestic Bus Stand Service Delayed

A brazen theft at the busy Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru has disrupted a KSRTC service, leaving staff and passengers distressed. The incident occurred at one of the city's most crowded transport hubs and involved the Bengaluru–Sirsi non-AC sleeper bus. Thieves allegedly stole the bags belonging to the bus conductor and driver, triggering confusion just before the scheduled departure.

The situation became serious as one of the stolen bags reportedly contained the crucial Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM), an essential device used for issuing tickets and managing onboard transactions.

Passengers Left Waiting For Hours

Due to the theft of the ETM, the KSRTC bus, which was scheduled to depart on time, could not commence its journey as planned and remained stationed at the platform. Passengers were forced to wait at the Majestic bus stand for nearly two to three hours.

The unexpected delay, particularly during the late-night hours, caused considerable inconvenience and frustration among travellers, many of whom expressed anger over the disruption.

Manual Tickets Issued After Delay

After being informed of the incident, KSRTC officials made alternative arrangements to resume the service. The bus was eventually allowed to depart after staff began issuing manual tickets in place of the electronic system.

Despite these arrangements, passengers voiced dissatisfaction over the prolonged delay and the lack of immediate contingency measures.

CCTV Footage Captures Suspects

CCTV cameras installed at the bus stand reportedly captured clear visuals of the suspects carrying away the stolen bag. Based on the complaint filed, a case has been registered at Upparpet Police Station. Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the accused using the CCTV footage.

Security Concerns Raised

The incident has raised serious concerns about security arrangements at Majestic, one of Bengaluru's busiest transport centres. Members of the public have called for stricter surveillance and enhanced security measures at bus stands across the city to prevent such incidents in the future.