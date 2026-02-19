Ladakh Marathon 2026: Registrations Open For World's Highest Race

The world's highest AIMS-certified marathon, the Ladakh Marathon, is set to return for its 13th edition in 2026, to be held amid the stark and rugged terrain of Ladakh from September 10 to 13, according to an official release.

Widely regarded as one of the most demanding endurance events in the world, registrations for all six races of the Ladakh Marathon opened on Thursday through the official website.

Race Categories and Registration

The line-up includes the curated Silk Route Ultra (122km) and the Khardung La Challenger (72km), both of which are among the toughest ultra races staged at extreme altitude. Apart from the two ultras, the event will feature the full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 11.2km Run, and the 5km Run for Fun.

Eligibility and Safety Requirements

Age eligibility begins at 12 years for the 5km category and extends up to a minimum of 24 years for the Silk Route Ultra, calculated as of September 13, 2026. All timed races require qualifying performances achieved within the prescribed window to match the rigour demanded by racing at over 11,500 feet in thin air. Acclimatisation is compulsory for all runners, with ultra runners required to arrive in Leh at least 10 days before race day in order to participate. The Khardung La Challenge and Silk Route Ultra remain application-based and strictly capped. Climbing to 17,618 feet at Khardung La, these races are reserved for runners with proven marathon and ultra-distance credentials, subject to document verification and mandatory medical clearance. Detailed eligibility pathways are available on the official Ladakh Marathon website.

Founder on High-Altitude Challenges

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of the High Altitude Sports Foundation and founder of the Ladakh Marathon, said, "Running in Ladakh is not defined by distance alone. At this altitude, every step is shaped by terrain, thin air, and the mountain's terms. It demands preparation, discipline, and respect for conditions that are far beyond the ordinary. The eligibility criteria are therefore not procedural, they are protective. They ensure that every runner who stands on that start line has proven capability, understands the risks, and is ready for one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world."

A Legacy of Resilience and Growth

Following its largest field in history last year, the Ladakh Marathon continues to grow in stature and global resonance. Conceived in the aftermath of the 2010 flash floods and formally launched in 2012 as a statement of resilience, it has evolved into one of India's most distinctive sporting events. Today, it draws thousands from across the country and overseas to test themselves against altitude, terrain, and self.

In 2025, the Ladakh Marathon, including the ultras, saw participation from at least one runner representing each of India's 36 States and Union Territories for the first time, underlining its place as a truly national endurance platform set in the Himalayas.

Commitment to Sustainability

Equally central to the event is its partnership with the local community and its sustained focus on responsible racing. What began as small measures to reduce race-day waste has grown into a structured sustainability model. Guided by the motto "Leave Only Footprints Behind," the Ladakh Marathon has steadily phased out single-use plastics since 2019.

Furthermore, runners carry personal hydration packs, biodegradable rice-husk cups replace disposables at aid stations, and steel serveware and reusable canvas bags have replaced paper plates and plastic giveaways. The Ladakh Marathon also deploys dry pit sanitation systems along the course to minimise water usage, a conscious step in a region where water scarcity is emerging as a defining challenge of the future. Together, these measures reinforce that at high altitude, sport and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. (ANI)

