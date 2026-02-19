New Delhi: In a major milestone, India's human spaceflight programme on Wednesday conducted a successful qualification level load test of Drogue Parachute for Gaganyaan programme at Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

RTRS is a specialized dynamic test facility being used extensively for high speed aerodynamic and ballistic evaluations.

Conducted with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, DRDO alongside various TBRL's dedicated teams, the RTRS dynamic test, simulating qualification level loads which are higher than the maximum flight loads, shows the additional design safety margin of parachute.

DRDO conducts successful qualification test for Gaganyaan Drogue Parachute. twitter/C1VXBlUe7i

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) February 19, 2026

“The test proves India's expertise in designing and manufacturing of high strength ribbon parachutes,” an official said.

“The achievement once again highlights TBRL's immense contributions by providing advanced test facilities, instrumentation and technical expertise for space and defence programmes.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, ISRO and Industry on the successful qualification test for Gaganyaan Drogue Parachute.

“The test is another big step in furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R & D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat has also congratulated the teams associated with the successful qualification level load test.