Jeffrey Epstein-Linked Former UK Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested For Misconduct In Public Office

British Police on Thursday arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This is the first time the brother of the UK's King Charles III has been arrested over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What Thames Police said

"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

"The man remains in police custody at this time.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said:“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The 66-year-old former prince was one of the most high-profile associates of Epstein. Though he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, in October 2025, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles.

Andrew's links with Epstein were back under the spotlight last month after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to the probe into the convicted sex offender.

This includes several photos and his email correspondence with Epstein, including inviting him to Buckingham Palace.