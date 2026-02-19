India Warns Passengers Over Playing Loud Music On Flights

Dhaka: The Indian government has reminded air travelers to use headphones while flying to avoid potential legal trouble. Passengers who play music out loud on aircraft may face penal action for“unruly behavior,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in parliament recently.

Mohol added that authorities would act on complaints from crew or other passengers, in response to a question from a member of parliament. No new rules are being introduced, but existing regulations under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) empower airlines to handle disruptive conduct.

DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) state that any unlawful or disruptive behavior on board that“interferes with the performance of duties of crew members, jeopardizes the safety of the aircraft, persons, or property on board, affects good order and discipline, or causes discomfort to other passengers and crew members” may lead to penalties.

Under the Aircraft Rules of 1937, rules 22, 23, and 29 allow airlines to remove, restrain, or penalize disruptive passengers. Airlines may play soft instrumental music during boarding and disembarking, and pre-loaded in-flight entertainment systems are permitted for passenger use.

The reminder comes amid a growing emphasis on public etiquette during travel. Last year, London authorities launched a campaign urging commuters to wear headphones on public transport, highlighting that playing music or videos loudly can disturb fellow passengers.

Officials said such measures aim to maintain order and comfort on flights and ensure a safe and peaceful journey for all travelers.

