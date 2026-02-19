403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Refuses to Debate Historical Issues with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not engage in discussions about the historical arguments surrounding the Ukraine conflict in any potential face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports.
Putin has repeatedly pointed to the shared past of Russia and Ukraine, asserting that Moscow has a responsibility to defend Russian-speaking communities in Ukraine. He has also maintained that any lasting settlement must address what he describes as the root causes of the conflict, including alleged discrimination against Russian speakers and Kiev’s aspirations to join NATO.
In an interview aired Wednesday, Zelensky dismissed the relevance of such historical narratives.
“With respect to history, I don’t want to lose time on these issues,” he said. “It’s not even interesting for me why he began this war. I don’t want to speak about it because I don’t have the time,” Zelensky added.
He further rejected the need to debate Moscow’s justifications, stating: “I don’t need to waste time on historic issues, reasons why he began [the war], all the bullst he is raising with the Americans, et cetera. To end this war and to [find a] diplomatic way, I don’t need all this historical st, really.”
The Kremlin has indicated that Putin would be open to meeting Zelensky, but only at the concluding phase of negotiations to formalize a peace agreement. However, Putin has also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, arguing that his five-year presidential term ended in May 2024. Zelensky has declined to hold new elections, citing the ongoing imposition of martial law.
Moscow continues to stress that the historical origins of the conflict must be considered. Putin has previously described Ukraine as “an artificial state,” claiming its borders were shaped by Bolshevik authorities in the early 20th century without fully accounting for the ethnic composition of the population.
Putin has repeatedly pointed to the shared past of Russia and Ukraine, asserting that Moscow has a responsibility to defend Russian-speaking communities in Ukraine. He has also maintained that any lasting settlement must address what he describes as the root causes of the conflict, including alleged discrimination against Russian speakers and Kiev’s aspirations to join NATO.
In an interview aired Wednesday, Zelensky dismissed the relevance of such historical narratives.
“With respect to history, I don’t want to lose time on these issues,” he said. “It’s not even interesting for me why he began this war. I don’t want to speak about it because I don’t have the time,” Zelensky added.
He further rejected the need to debate Moscow’s justifications, stating: “I don’t need to waste time on historic issues, reasons why he began [the war], all the bullst he is raising with the Americans, et cetera. To end this war and to [find a] diplomatic way, I don’t need all this historical st, really.”
The Kremlin has indicated that Putin would be open to meeting Zelensky, but only at the concluding phase of negotiations to formalize a peace agreement. However, Putin has also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, arguing that his five-year presidential term ended in May 2024. Zelensky has declined to hold new elections, citing the ongoing imposition of martial law.
Moscow continues to stress that the historical origins of the conflict must be considered. Putin has previously described Ukraine as “an artificial state,” claiming its borders were shaped by Bolshevik authorities in the early 20th century without fully accounting for the ethnic composition of the population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment