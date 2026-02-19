MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DeepMarkit Announces Name Change to Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. and Continuation to CBCA

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to change its name to Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (the " Name Change ") and plans to continue (the " Continuation ") out of the jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and into the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " CBCA ") effective on or about February 23, 2026.

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name of Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of February 23, 2026. The Company's trading symbol will not change and will continue trading under the existing symbol " MKT ".

As a result of the Continuance, the Company will become a Canadian federal company, and the Company will adopt Articles of Continuance and new By-Laws under the CBCA (the " Article and By-Laws "). Copies of the certificate of continuance, Articles and By-Laws will be filed under the Company's profile at .

The Name Change and Continuation, including the adoption of new Articles and By-Laws, and related matters will be affected in accordance with the shareholder approvals obtained at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 10, 2026.

The Company has been assigned a new CUSIP number 74358V104 and a new ISIN number CA74358V1040. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change or the Continuation. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change or the Continuation and will not require exchange.

About the Company

The Company is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The Company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, the Company generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the expected resumption of trading of the Company's shares and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

