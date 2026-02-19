403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Proposes Global AI Fund for Developing Countries
(MENAFN) The head of the United Nations has urged the creation of a $3 billion international fund for artificial intelligence to help developing countries strengthen basic AI capabilities and avoid being left behind, according to reports.
Speaking at an AI-focused summit in New Delhi, the UN Secretary-General emphasized that the future of AI “cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” adding that “AI must belong to everyone.”
“We must replace hype and fear with shared evidence and close knowledge gaps,” he said, highlighting the importance of informed, collaborative approaches.
The UN chief noted that last year, the General Assembly established an independent international scientific panel on AI and initiated a global dialogue on AI governance within the organization.
“To align efforts, uphold human rights and prevent misuse. And to advance our common safety measures, the foundation of interoperability,” he said, stressing the need for global coordination.
Warning that “without investment, many countries will be logged out of the AI age,” he called for AI to be accessible worldwide. He proposed a fund to help developing nations build skills, access data, secure affordable computing power, and create inclusive ecosystems.
“Our target is $3 billion. That is less than 1% of the annual revenue of a single tech company. A small price for AI diffusion that benefits all, includes businesses building AI,” he said, underscoring the relatively modest cost of global support.
The UN chief said AI has the potential to advance sustainable development goals, accelerate scientific discoveries, and improve access to essential public services, but cautioned that it could also worsen inequality, reinforce bias, and cause harm.
“We must invest in workers so AI augments human potential, not only replaces it,” he said.
Speaking at an AI-focused summit in New Delhi, the UN Secretary-General emphasized that the future of AI “cannot be decided by a handful of countries or left to the whims of a few billionaires,” adding that “AI must belong to everyone.”
“We must replace hype and fear with shared evidence and close knowledge gaps,” he said, highlighting the importance of informed, collaborative approaches.
The UN chief noted that last year, the General Assembly established an independent international scientific panel on AI and initiated a global dialogue on AI governance within the organization.
“To align efforts, uphold human rights and prevent misuse. And to advance our common safety measures, the foundation of interoperability,” he said, stressing the need for global coordination.
Warning that “without investment, many countries will be logged out of the AI age,” he called for AI to be accessible worldwide. He proposed a fund to help developing nations build skills, access data, secure affordable computing power, and create inclusive ecosystems.
“Our target is $3 billion. That is less than 1% of the annual revenue of a single tech company. A small price for AI diffusion that benefits all, includes businesses building AI,” he said, underscoring the relatively modest cost of global support.
The UN chief said AI has the potential to advance sustainable development goals, accelerate scientific discoveries, and improve access to essential public services, but cautioned that it could also worsen inequality, reinforce bias, and cause harm.
“We must invest in workers so AI augments human potential, not only replaces it,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment