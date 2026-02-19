Azerbaijan Advances Renewable Energy Projects Via Presidential Commission Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest meeting of the Commission on the Implementation of Projects in the Field of Renewable Energy Sources, established by the Presidential Decree No. 1673 dated December 5, 2019, "On additional measures for the implementation of projects in the field of using renewable energy sources," was held at the Ministry of Energy in Baku, the ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov highlighted the successful execution of renewable energy projects and emphasized the role of green energy in strengthening the country's energy security and boosting its export potential. The meeting reviewed steps taken to attract private investment, expand cooperation with international partners, and implement several large-scale strategic projects.

During the session, the Secretariat of the Commission presented an overview of completed renewable energy projects and outlined plans for 2025. Strategically important initiatives, including the 240 MW "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant and the 230 MW "Garadagh" Solar Power Plant, which are now operational, were highlighted for their key role in increasing the share of renewable energy in the national energy balance. Updates were also shared on developments in green energy corridors and green energy zones, including ongoing measures, project progress, and prospects. It was emphasized that these projects contribute significantly to attracting additional investments, creating new jobs, and supporting sustainable regional development.

Rustam Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Azerenergy" OJSC, provided an update on the integration of renewable energy plants into the electricity grid and highlighted efforts to strengthen the network infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with decisions on tasks to be completed before the next session.

The session was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, Defense, Economy, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, as well as SOCAR, "Azerenergy" OJSC, "Azerishig" OJSC, the Central Bank, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Customs Committee, and the Mine Action Agency.