Enemies Attempt To Break Through Border In Kharkiv And Sumy Regions, But Suffer Losses, Says Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko on a television broadcast.

“In the defense zones where the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are located, we are observing that on the other side of the border, in the most active and threatening areas, the enemy is trying to attack the positions of our soldiers. The enemy cannot advance deep into our country's territory. Instead, it is suffering heavy losses,” Demchenko said.

According to him, in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is“testing” the defensive capabilities of Ukrainian forces directly along the border, trying to break through and expand its actions toward the border of the Vovchansk community - toward the settlements of Dihtiarne and Rybalchyne.

In the Sumy region, the enemy is most active within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in attempts to advance and“come up with some tricks to capture more territory and get behind our soldiers,” said the State Border Guard Service spokesman.

“The enemy's losses are quite severe both in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. But we see that the enemy, unfortunately, does not care about its people and continues to use them as cannon fodder. They have one goal - to advance at any cost,” Demchenko said.

The spokesperson emphasized that Ukrainian defenders are using UAVs to detect attempts by the enemy to approach the state border, as well as to expose and destroy positions, equipment, and weapons used by the enemy to shell Ukrainian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, 237 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, February 18.