Trump To Preside Over First U.S. Board Of Peace Meeting On Gaza

President Donald Trump will lead the inaugural Gaza Peace Board meeting on Thursday, 19 February, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington.

The White House said representatives from more than 45 countries will attend, with members pledging over $5 billion for Gaza's reconstruction fund.

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are expected to contribute $1.2 billion each as part of an initial humanitarian and rebuilding package.

The board, which includes Israel but no Palestinian representatives, has drawn criticism over transparency and its potential impact on United Nations diplomacy.

Trump also announced plans for an“International Stabilization Force,” with several countries prepared to deploy thousands of troops to maintain security in Gaza.

However, Reuters reported that troop deployment could be delayed for weeks or months due to disagreements over Hamas disarmament, with Indonesia the only country publicly committing forces.

The meeting marks an early test of Trump's ambitious peace initiative, as unresolved security challenges and humanitarian concerns continue to cloud Gaza's fragile ceasefire.