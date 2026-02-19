Rita Ora Recites Mantras To Herself Every Morning To Help Ignore Trolls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Pop star Rita Ora says she recites mantras to herself in the mirror every day about ignoring online trolls.

The 35-year-old singer said nasty comments on social media can "cut", but daily she tells herself she "can't control" what others say and tries not to think about it, reports co.

She said in an Instagram series: "You can't be afraid of something you can't control. You can't control it, stop thinking about it. These are the mantras I say to myself every day in the mirror. Being on social media puts you under a definite microscope.

"I don't think there are many people out there who haven't felt the impact of it in some way.

"Whether you are in the public eye or you're not, comments can cut. Every tiny thing gets magnified, and everyone can see through the walls. So, yeah, someone in the public eye may have more people looking at them, but the walls are just as fragile."

However, the Poison hitmaker said "doubts" about herself are what helps to make "good" music.

She added: "The doubts really are kind of what helps me make good songs though. I like rehearsing and I like practicing and perfecting my craft."

Ora's mother, Vera, believes the "most important" thing is for her daughter to be "happy".

Speaking about Rita's initial rise to fame, psychiatrist Vera said: "In my mind, I'm first thinking, 'Oh my God, she's enjoying it, loving it, talented shows.' I know I wanted you to be happy and do what you like, but then as a mother I was thinking, 'What is that world going to be?' As long as you're happy, that's the most important."

Rita Ora made the comments in an episode of her new Instagram series, Rita, after she teamed up with Meta for the project.

She wrote in an Instagram caption: "Being on social media puts you under a definite microscope. No matter who you are, we all feel the impact of it in some way. Words can cut deep. Be kind to one another. Rita, Episode 4 is out now."