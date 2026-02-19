U By Emaar Celebrates 10 Years Of Loyalty Innovation And Lifestyle Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: U by Emaar, Emaar's flagship lifestyle loyalty programme, today announced the celebration of its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of growth, innovation and member-centric experiences across Emaar's world-class destinations.

Since its launch in 2016, U by Emaar has evolved from a points-based rewards programme into a multi-pillar lifestyle ecosystem - enabling members to earn and redeem Upoints across hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, fitness and shopping, while unlocking exclusive experiences designed to deepen engagement and recognition.

A Decade of Milestones that Shaped U by Emaar

2016 – Launch of U by Emaar

U by Emaar was introduced as a unified loyalty programme designed to reward guests across Emaar's hospitality and lifestyle destinations, allowing members to earn and redeem Upoints across eligible experiences in Dubai.

2017 – Rove Hotels Added to U by Emaar

U by Emaar expanded its hospitality footprint with the addition of Rove Hotels, enabling members to earn and redeem Upoints across the brand and extending programme value to a broader range of lifestyle-driven stays.

2018 – Co-branded Credit Card Expansion with Emirates NBD

U by Emaar expanded its value proposition through the introduction and growth of its co-branded credit card partnership with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, enabling members to earn Upoints through everyday spending and access enhanced lifestyle privileges linked to the programme. The co-branded card's performance and customer value proposition have been recognised within the industry, receiving an award at the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards 2019.

2021 – Expansion Across the Northern Emirates

U by Emaar broadened its presence within the UAE by extending programme benefits to the Northern Emirates, including Address Beach Resort Fujairah, Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, and Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, strengthening its reach across leisure and resort destinations.

2023 – Regional Expansion into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

U by Emaar entered a new phase of regional growth, expanding beyond the UAE with the addition of Address Jabal Omar Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and two landmark destinations in Bahrain: Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain, offering members greater flexibility to earn and redeem Upoints across more travel and lifestyle destinations.

2024 – Launch of“Money-Can't-Buy Moments”, Introduction of Move and Brand Refresh

U by Emaar elevated its member proposition by introducing Money-Can't-Buy Moments, bringing curated, experience-led rewards to life. A key highlight was the Leap Day Culinary Journey on 29 February, featuring a one-of-a-kind dining experience with four courses across four hotels in a single evening, designed exclusively for members.

In the same year, the programme introduced Move as a new pillar, expanding benefits into fitness and active lifestyle experiences, including the launch of an annual Fitness Hub in support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 activation. This evolution was complemented by a refreshed brand identity aligned with U by Emaar's modern positioning, which was recognised at the Transform Awards MEA 2025, receiving Silver – Best Internal Communications and Bronze – Best Brand Evolution

2025 – International Expansion, Retail Growth, and Platform Transformation

U by Emaar expanded internationally with the addition of Address Istanbul in Türkiye and launched the Shopping Connection, introducing a dedicated retail proposition to enhance member savings and partner rewards. In the same year, the programme migrated its loyalty management system to Salesforce to support scalability and personalisation, while also expanding its Emirates NBD co-branded credit card portfolio with the introduction of a variant exclusive to UAE Nationals.

2026 – Entry Tier Renamed to Bronze;

U by Emaar refined its tier architecture by renaming its entry tier to Bronze, reinforcing a clearer and more contemporary tier structure while continuing to deliver accessible value for new and existing members.

Celebrating 10 Years with Members:

To mark this milestone, U by Emaar hosted a curated members-only celebration event, inviting top legacy members who have been active since the programme's inception as a recognition of their continued loyalty and contribution to the programme's growth.

In addition, U by Emaar will activate an anniversary social engagement initiative where 10 winners will each receive 10,000 Upoints, celebrating the member community and encouraging participation during the anniversary period.

Looking Ahead:

As U by Emaar enters its next decade, the programme remains focused on strengthening its lifestyle ecosystem through continued innovation, expanded member value, and deeper engagement across Emaar destinations and strategic partners. Building on ten years of transformation and growth, U by Emaar will continue to evolve its proposition to meet changing customer expectations while delivering rewarding experiences across hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, fitness, and shopping.

About U by Emaar:

U by Emaar is Emaar's lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members for enjoying the things they love. Members earn and redeem Upoints across a portfolio of experiences spanning hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, fitness, attractions, and shopping-designed to create personalised and memorable moments.